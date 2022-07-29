Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares forecast on possible inflation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts an average annual inflation of 12.5-12.8 percent in 2022, Governor of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference, on July 29, Trend reports.

"We want to see how the situation worldwide will develop in the coming months as the external factors are ever-changing, including the prices on imported goods. Something changes every month. We see that food prices are declining, seasonally, in the last two months. Logistics costs are also reducing. Of course, we will revise our forecasts if this continues. However, our current inflation forecast is 12.5-12.8 percent," Kazimov said.