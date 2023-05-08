Azerbaijan, Lithuania to sign protocol determining practical directions of future co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan and Lithuania will sign a protocol determining practical directions of future cooperation, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius, Trend reports.

“We look forward to the 7th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which we’re co-chairing. We will certainly discuss a number of important issues of our bilateral cooperation agenda at this session. As an outcome, we plan to sign a protocol that will determine the practical directions of our future cooperation and will further vitalize the economic, political, cultural, energy, humanitarian and social relations between our countries,” he said.

Bayramov expressed hope that the protocol will serve as a roadmap of the multifaceted cooperation.

“We highly value the role of parliamentary diplomacy as a good instrument to promote cooperation between national parliaments and boost their participation in the diplomacy. We believe it is important to expand the interparliamentary cooperation between our countries. The visit of the speaker of Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova to Lithuania in February 2022 contributed to the development of our relations at the parliamentary level. In order to strengthen the interparliamentary cooperation it is important to further increase the efforts of friendship groups operating in the parliaments of both countries,” he added.