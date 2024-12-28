Azerbaijan negotiates establishment of correspondent link with Kazakhstani ......

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The National Depository Center of Azerbaijan (NDC) is presently engaged in discussions with Kazakhstan to facilitate the establishment of a correspondent linkage between the respective depository institutions, Chairman of the Board of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan Aghahuseyn Khudaverdiyev said at a media briefing on the E-vote system, Trend reports.

“ Azerbaijan's NDC is negotiating with the Central Depository of Kazakhstan to establish mutual cooperation. In general, NDC has sent requests for cooperation to several countries. However, this issue depends on the mutual interest of the markets. In addition, NDC is currently actively cooperating with Georgia and Ukraine,” he said.