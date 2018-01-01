Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement to be among main priorities of Italian OSCE chairmanship

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

The chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) since January 1, 2018 passes to Italy, RIA Novosti reported.

The decision to transfer to Italy a temporary leadership role in the OSCE was adopted unanimously by all 57 member states back in July 2016.

One of the main priorities of the Italian chairmanship in the OSCE will be the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news