Azerbaijan reveals total number of civilians killed due to recent Armenian attacks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
A total of 25 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 127 wounded as a result of recent military attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.
Also. 56 civil objects and 313 residential buildings were damaged.
