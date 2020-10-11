Armenia receives new Smerch missiles under humanitarian aid, says Azerbaijani top official (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
Armenia under the humanitarian aid, delivered via civilian airlines, received new Smerch missiles, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.
“Armenia under the humanitarian aid, delivered via civilian airlines, received new Smerch missiles. Immediately started to attack civilian population and critical energy infrastructure in Mingachevir. See the gap between civilized world and Armenia,” Hajiyev wrote.
