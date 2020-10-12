Iran condemns Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the missile attacks by Armenia on Azerbaijani cities and settlements and the killing of civilians, the Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing Iranian Media.

The spokesman emphasized Iran regrets violation of humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, on Oct. 10 Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead. Despite the agreement, Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire regime in the direction of occupied Azerbaijani lands.

“The discussions [to solve the Karabakh conflict] must begin within the framework of international law," Khatibzadeh said, adding that territorial integrity must be respected and the occupied territories must be liberated.

Khatibzadeh noted that Tehran also announces its readiness to facilitate these discussions in order to achieve durable peace in the region.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.