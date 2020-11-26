French Senate's resolution is not binding, says ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.26
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
The French government's position on Nagorno-Karabakh is unchanged, France does not recognize the so-called “Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh”, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross told Trend.
“The Senate resolution is not binding. Only dialogue between the parties can solve the conflict. Since the government's position is entirely unchanged, I see no reason why French-Azerbaijani relations would be impacted. That would be unlogical,” he said.
