Azerbaijan appreciates inclusion of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement into priorities’ list of Italian OSCE Chairmanship, says Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan highly appreciates inclusion of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, through the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the efforts of its three Co-Chairs, into priorities’ list of the Italian 2018 OSCE Chairmanship, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

“We very well remember the timetables of "Urgent Measures" prepared in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution No. 822 by the member of the Italian Parliament, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Italy, Mario Raffaelli, who was chairman of the Minsk Conference of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (later renamed as OSCE), and later chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group. The timetables of "Urgent Measures" stipulating the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was submitted as an addition to resolution No. 853 of the UN Security Council,” he said.



Hajiyev added that the UN Security Council, in resolution No. 874, welcomes and approves the "Adjusted urgent measures timetable to implement the Security Council resolutions No. 822 and No. 853" submitted by the OSCE Minsk Group.



“In addition, the resolution No. 874 of the UN Security Council requires the implementation of mutual and urgent measures, in particular, demands the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which are stipulated in the “Adjusted urgent measures timetable” of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Hajiyev added.



The spokesperson reminded that the “Urgent measures timetable” regarding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan at that time was prepared jointly by the nine member countries of the CSCE.



“In July 1993, as the Chairman of the CSCE Minsk Conference, Mario Raffaelli, in his statement and in a report submitted to the UN Secretary-General on behalf of the nine member countries of the Minsk Conference, noted: “Immediate withdrawal of the troops from the occupied territories is the most important factor for the advancement of peace negotiations” (United Nations Security Council document S / 26184 of 28 July 1993). We hope that Italy, in the status of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, will demonstrate consistency in its position on implementation of the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” Hajiyev said.

