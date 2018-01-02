Azerbaijan appreciates inclusion of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement into priorities’ list of Italian OSCE Chairmanship, says Foreign Ministry

2 January 2018 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan highly appreciates inclusion of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, through the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the efforts of its three Co-Chairs, into priorities’ list of the Italian 2018 OSCE Chairmanship, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

“We very well remember the timetables of "Urgent Measures" prepared in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution No. 822 by the member of the Italian Parliament, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Italy, Mario Raffaelli, who was chairman of the Minsk Conference of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (later renamed as OSCE), and later chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group. The timetables of "Urgent Measures" stipulating the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was submitted as an addition to resolution No. 853 of the UN Security Council,” he said.

Hajiyev added that the UN Security Council, in resolution No. 874, welcomes and approves the "Adjusted urgent measures timetable to implement the Security Council resolutions No. 822 and No. 853" submitted by the OSCE Minsk Group.

“In addition, the resolution No. 874 of the UN Security Council requires the implementation of mutual and urgent measures, in particular, demands the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which are stipulated in the “Adjusted urgent measures timetable” of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Hajiyev added.

The spokesperson reminded that the “Urgent measures timetable” regarding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan at that time was prepared jointly by the nine member countries of the CSCE.

“In July 1993, as the Chairman of the CSCE Minsk Conference, Mario Raffaelli, in his statement and in a report submitted to the UN Secretary-General on behalf of the nine member countries of the Minsk Conference, noted: “Immediate withdrawal of the troops from the occupied territories is the most important factor for the advancement of peace negotiations” (United Nations Security Council document S / 26184 of 28 July 1993). We hope that Italy, in the status of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, will demonstrate consistency in its position on implementation of the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” Hajiyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
EU-Azerbaijan cooperation successfully developed in 2017, says envoy
Politics 2 January 00:08
President Ilham Aliyev: As a result of reforms, Azerbaijan has managed to come out of difficult situation with dignity
Politics 1 January 02:18
President Ilham Aliyev: Historic events took place in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector in 2017
Politics 1 January 01:20
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia has yet to recover from the April defeat
Politics 1 January 01:07
Azerbaijani President: 2017 will go down in history as a year of deep, profound and effective economic reforms
Politics 31 December 2017 23:57
Azerbaijan marks Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis
Politics 31 December 2017 00:01
Azerbaijan parliament speaker invited to IPU meeting in Tehran
Politics 30 December 2017 12:05
Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children (PHOTO)
Politics 29 December 2017 20:49
Hajiyev: Armenian parliament's deputy head shows illiteracy in every statement (UPDATE)
Politics 29 December 2017 20:27
President Aliyev approves “Law on Restriction of Use of Tobacco Products”
Politics 29 December 2017 18:28
Ilham Aliyev decrees to establish professional holiday of ASAN Service employees
Politics 29 December 2017 18:04
Turkey proud of Azerbaijan’s success - minister
Turkey 29 December 2017 17:33
President Aliyev instructs to get "Yanardag" reserve in order
Politics 29 December 2017 16:16
Azerbaijani parliament condemns idea Georgia-Armenia transport corridor
Politics 29 December 2017 16:04
Azerbaijan is a center of global dialogue, says TURKPA Sec. Gen (PHOTO)
Politics 29 December 2017 15:54
Azerbaijani parliament passes new bill on armed forces
Politics 29 December 2017 13:53
Ilham Aliyev calls on Azerbaijanis abroad to unite around Azerbaijanism idea for national interests
Politics 29 December 2017 11:42
President Aliyev instructs to get "Yanardag" reserve in order (PHOTO)
Politics 29 December 2017 11:17