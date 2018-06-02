Netanyahu: Azerbaijan-Israel relations - a unique partnership of Muslims and Jews

2 June 2018 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Netanyahu congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He further wished sustainable development, prosperity and success to the President and Azerbaijanis.

Netanyahu emphasized that the relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are built not just on mutual interests, but on deep and stable friendly relations between the two ancient nations.

Reminding that last year Israel and Azerbaijan marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, he said the Israel-Azerbaijan bilateral relation is a unique partnership between Muslims and Jews, respecting the faith, customs and traditions of each other and working together to ensure a more prosperous and secure future.

He noted that the two countries cooperate in a number of areas of great importance for the two nations, from trade and energy to agriculture and the fight against terrorism.

Noting that he will never forget his Baku visit in December 2016 and the warm and wonderful hospitality, Netanyahu voiced hope to welcome the President in Jerusalem.

