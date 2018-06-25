President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (UPDATE)

25 June 2018

Details added (first version posted on 15:30)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Zubair Mahmood Hayat.

Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the arrival of Zubair Mahmood Hayat to attend the military parade dedicated to the centenary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and estimated this as an indicator of relations of brotherhood and partnership between the countries.

Having said that the two countries always support each other, Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated that Pakistan didn’t establish diplomatic relations with Armenia in connection with its occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and noted that this demonstrates brotherhood of the two peoples, adding that the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this.

President Ilham Aliyev said that bilateral relations between the two countries are successfully developing in various spheres and recalled with satisfaction his meetings with the leaders of Pakistan.

The president of Azerbaijan noted that there are close political ties between the countries and at the same time, cooperation in the defense sphere is also developing successfully.

Azerbaijan is interested in an even greater expansion of military cooperation with Pakistan and the acquisition of even more military equipment from Pakistan, Ilham Aliyev said.

Joint military exercises of the two countries also serve this purpose, he added.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words, Zubair Mahmood Hayat conveyed best wishes of the government, people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan to President Ilham Aliyev.

Zubair Mahmood Hayat said that he feels satisfied with his participation in the military parade dedicated to the centenary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. He underlined the great importance of the event and conveyed his congratulations in this regard.

Having said that there are close ties between the two peoples, Zubair Mahmood Hayat stressed that these ties are based on historical and cultural roots.

