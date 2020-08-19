Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan strongly supports all international law-based steps of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

The Azerbaijani side strongly supports the steps of brotherly Turkey, which has historically played an important role in the development of the Mediterranean region, based on international law, aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, and hopes that the current tension will soon be resolved, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

Abdullayeva made the remark answering the question about Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on this issue.

"In this regard, attempts by third parties to use the situation for their hostile and biased approach to the states of the region should be resolutely rejected,” she said. “The position and statements of the Armenian side containing unfounded accusations against Turkey should be condemned and suppressed as an attempt to abuse their narrow political interests in the light of tense situation observed in the Mediterranean basin.”