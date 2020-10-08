Chairman, members of Azerbaijani Parliament transfer funds to Armed Forces Assistance Fund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8
Trend:
The chairman and members of the Azerbaijani Parliament transferred funds to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, Trend reports citing Parliament.
The Speaker of the Parliament, Deputy Chairmen, Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of Committees, employees of the Parliament Administration and Affairs Department transferred funds to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund.
Latest
Officials of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Secretariat of First VP donate funds to Armed Forces Assistance Fund
Operational meeting held under leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at Central Command Post of Ministry of Defense (PHOTO)
Shellings by Armenian Armed Forces cause fires and destructions in Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure, says Azerbaijani MES (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's intends to ensure implementation of UN Security Council's resolution, says aide to Azerbaijani president
Activities of companies engaged in illegal entrepreneurship in occupied Azerbaijani territories disclosed