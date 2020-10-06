Azerbaijan is not alone, Azerbaijan has great global power, brotherly country such as Turkey next to it, President Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Azerbaijan is not alone. Azerbaijan has great global power, a brotherly country such as Turkey next to it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

“You have been to Azerbaijan many times. But this visit has a special significance. Of course, your visit at a time when it is not so easy for Azerbaijan is of special importance. This is a manifestation of the open support on the part of the brotherly country. The people of Azerbaijan are deeply grateful to the fraternal Turkish people and its President for their support,” the head of state said.

“My recent contacts with my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his very open and resolute statements have shown the whole world that Azerbaijan is not alone. Azerbaijan has great global power, a brotherly country such as Turkey next to it. This support inspires us, gives us extra strength, and, at the same time, plays an important part in ensuring stability and peace in the region. I have been saying these days that Turkey plays a stabilizing role in the region. Turkey's policy of peace in the region and the world is already yielding results – in the Middle East and the Caucasus. Therefore, the current situation in connection with yet another attack by Armenia once again shows that Turkey has a say both in the region and in the world. Of course, this strengthens and inspires us. Both our peoples and the whole world can see what the Turkish-Azerbaijani union means. My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and I have repeatedly said that the Turkish-Azerbaijani union should be an example for the entire world. Today we are showing and proving it in real life, and I think that the future of this union will be the main condition for building a lasting peace in the region,” Azerbaijani president said.