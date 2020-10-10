We are giving the occupier probably the last chance to leave our lands, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

But we are giving the occupier probably the last chance to leave our lands. Get out, make a commitment, go back to the negotiations, go back to the format of the negotiations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports..

“What does the prime minister of Armenia think of himself? Is it possible to talk to us in this way? Now he knows his place. By saying that “Karabakh is Armenia” Karabakh will never become Armenia. Let's see whether he can say that “Karabakh is Armenia” now. He can't even speak now,” the head of state said.

“Their foreign minister has had to go to Moscow for talks now. Let him say “Karabakh is Armenia” there. If he says such a thing, there can be no talks. I said that no-one can force us. He said we should negotiate with the bandit leader of the criminal “Nagorno-Karabakh republic”. We can never agree to this and this will never happen. Therefore, the events that took place in the political sphere yesterday and the day before yesterday show that the Armenian leadership has finally begun to realize, after receiving a major blow to the head, that it will only do what we tell them to do. Whatever we say will happen. We are giving him a chance to leave our land through negotiations and peace. We will return to these lands anyway. We will restore our territorial integrity. The whole world saw that, including Armenia. We don’t want bloodshed. We don’t want martyrs. We want our lands back. Get out of our land! Go and live in your own country. We will get our lands back! Therefore, they should not miss this historic opportunity,” Azerbaijani president said.