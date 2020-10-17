It is impossible to send armed forces of another country to Azerbaijan without consent of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

It is impossible to send armed forces of another country to Azerbaijan without the consent of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in an interview to Turkish NTV TV channel, Trend reports..

“The introduction of peacekeeping forces into the region – is enshrined in the fundamental principles. So the fundamental principles include this too. However, this issue should be resolved at the final stage of the process. Considering that the fundamental principles have not been agreed upon and are just a topic of discussion, I don’t know how correct it would be to express an attitude to this issue. In addition, this issue was not discussed in detail between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Therefore, it was not discussed at all who will be part of the peacekeeping forces, which countries would be represented and what the composition will be. Therefore, I believe that in the current circumstances, when the active phase of the conflict is still ongoing, it is a little too premature to talk about this. Of course, the position of Azerbaijan in this matter must and will be taken into account because everyone should know that the conflict is taking place on Azerbaijani lands now. This is our land from the point of view of both international law and historical justice, and it is impossible to send armed forces of another country to Azerbaijan without the consent of Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.