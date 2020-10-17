Armenian armed forces deliberately shell residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
Trend:
The missile strike at Azerbaijan's Ganja city has targeted several buildings, Trend reports.
The missile has hit residential buildings and a children's hospital. Operational investigative measures continue in Ganja city
As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 12 people died, more than 40 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.
