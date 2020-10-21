Azerbaijan wants peace, also territories that rightfully belong to it - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan wants peace, but unlike Armenia, we also want territories that rightfully belong to us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian TASS news agency, Trend reports.

“President Vladimir Putin personally and Dmitry Medvedev before him, have repeatedly held trilateral meetings between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. But ever since power in Armenia passed into the hands of [George] Soros, such contacts have ceased," said the president.

"Russia has always played an important role in the settlement of the conflict, and I have spoken about this. There are objective reasons for this – both historical and geographical in nature. And also because Russia has been active in our region for many decades and there is a high level of interaction. Therefore, we are ready for any contacts. In fact, when the suggestion was made to organize a meeting of foreign ministers, we agreed immediately. After all, this also speaks of our position. Then the Azerbaijani army had already successfully liberated a part of strategic territories," President Aliyev said.

"The conflict had already been under way for more than 10 days and it was quite clear to everyone who was capable of what. So it was not too difficult to guess the further course of developments. Despite this, we did not vide time or refuse. We said – yes, we are ready. And I said when speaking with the president of Russia that I was sending our minister [for the meeting]. By the way, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was in Geneva at the time. He was negotiating with the Minsk Group. Our minister was in Geneva while the Armenian minister never got there although he should have been there too," Ilham Aliyev said.

"Therefore, we are always ready to meet in Moscow or elsewhere in order to put an end to the confrontation but also to find ways of settlement,” the head of state said.