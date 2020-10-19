Launch of industry, mining projects to open new job spots in Iran
Iran joins global program to pre-purchase Coronavirus vaccine
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 19
Latest
Belgium says COVID-19 situation serious as infections reach new highs, bars close Europe 19 October 23:43
OPEC+ countries agree to honor commitments in full scope Oil&Gas 19 October 23:13
Military trophies captured by Azerbaijani army in Jabrail and Fuzuli direction (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 23:03
President of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce sends letter to Azerbaijani President, First Lady Politics 19 October 22:58
Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone conversation Politics 19 October 22:52
Azerbaijani FM holds phone coversation with President of International Turkic Academy Politics 19 October 22:49
Our losses sadden me most of all, what pleases me most of all is unbreakable will of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:40
Soros groups played big role in organizing coup in Armenia and Pashinyan always took an anti-Russian position - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:35
Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Turkey is already de facto at the negotiating table, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:26
Now we see Fuzuli in front of us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:25
After this ceasefire, Armenia tried to occupy settlement of Hadrut again and attacked it three times - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:21
184 countries and economies have joined COVAX: WHO chief World 19 October 22:18
Not single issue in region can be resolved without participation and consent of Turkey, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:17
We receive only moral and political support from Turkey, Pakistan and other fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:12
There are people with Canadian and Lebanese passports among those who were killed on Armenian side, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:08
Armenian military equipment worth $1 billion destroyed with help of Turkish drones alone - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:06
I have always tried to be true to my father's path, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:03
Liberation of Shusha occupies a special place among our goals - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:03
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 21:55
Weapons are being smuggled to Armenia across Georgian and Russian territories, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 21:52
Armenia needed ceasefire in order to gather strength, take mobilization measures and launch new attacks on us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 21:47
Dastardly attacks on civilians yet another manifestation of Armenian fascism - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 21:39
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 20 Oil&Gas 19 October 21:25
Iran ready to provide details of January plane crash to Ukraine Politics 19 October 20:50
UK records another 18,804 new coronavirus cases with 80 deaths Europe 19 October 20:34
Azerbaijan fully ensures safety of oil and gas projects of international importance Economy 19 October 19:43
Azerbaijan to send note to German Foreign Ministry due to Bundestag members's visit to Karabakh Politics 19 October 19:36
Launch of industry, mining projects to open new job spots in Iran Society 19 October 19:08
Armenian PM admits defeat and ready for talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 18:37
Appeal to be sent to relevant structures due to Armenia’s attacks on civilian population of Azerbaijan Politics 19 October 18:36
Azerbaijan created conditions for Armenian war prisoners to contact their families Politics 19 October 18:28
Colliers International: apartment buy/sell deals increasein Tbilisi Business 19 October 18:19
Georgia's Batumi sees decrease in real estate transactions Business 19 October 18:06
Turkish Trade Ministry says carpet exports to Russia rise Turkey 19 October 18:02
Supplies of Turkish carpets to Italy on decline Turkey 19 October 18:00
Azerbaijani armed forces adequately respond to Armenian side’s provocations Politics 19 October 17:58
Update given on civilian casualties from Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 19 October 17:58
Council of Europe Development Bank talks about projects implemented in Georgia Business 19 October 17:52
Dutch manufacturer of equipment for poultry farming eyes to enter Uzbek market Uzbekistan 19 October 17:51
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 19 October 17:50
Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe US 19 October 17:48
Demand for Turkish-made carpets in Kazakhstan up Turkey 19 October 17:44
Kazakhstan to reduce flights on int'l routes to battle COVID-19 spreading Transport 19 October 17:41
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani settlements Politics 19 October 17:41
Turkey records contraction in carpet export to Iran Turkey 19 October 17:39
IMF says economy of oil-exporting countries in Caucasus, Central Asia to decline Finance 19 October 17:29
Export of Turkmen fabrics from synthetic complex yarns to EAEU increased Business 19 October 17:28
Russia hopes on quickly agreed mechanism for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 17:24
This struggle is Azerbaijan’s just struggle - Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly Politics 19 October 17:21
Iran joins global program to pre-purchase Coronavirus vaccine Society 19 October 17:14
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at another foreign exchange auction Finance 19 October 17:14
Georgia increases export of apples Business 19 October 17:12
Turkmengas re-opens tender for provision of laboratory testing services Tenders 19 October 17:11
Import of Turkish carpets by Israel drops marginally Turkey 19 October 17:10
Kazakhstan increases imports from Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 19 October 17:10
Azerbaijan must not leave Karabakh conflict to future generations - assistant to president Politics 19 October 17:05
Azerbaijani army seizes more military equipment of Armenian armed forces on battlefield (PHOTO) Politics 19 October 17:05
AzTV channel crew undergo fire from Armenian troops in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 17:05
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 19 October 17:04
USAID raises awareness of fruits and vegetables export from Central Asia Uzbekistan 19 October 17:02
E5P, EBRD support Georgian transport sector Business 19 October 16:59
Qatar Airways expects to keep A380s parked for years Arab World 19 October 16:56
Georgian hazelnuts exports up as of October 18 Business 19 October 16:50
Video instructions issued for foreign visitors crossing Azerbaijan's border Society 19 October 16:49
Iran declares value of mobile phone imports Business 19 October 16:40
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 19 October 16:34
Significantly lower prices needed to force OPEC+ cuts Oil&Gas 19 October 16:30
Ten most COVID-impacted countries to cumulatively lose almost $700 billion in real GDP Other News 19 October 16:29
Armenia grossly violates all laws – Azerbaijani major general Politics 19 October 16:28
Armenia tries to mislead world community and evade responsibility - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 16:25
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 19 October 16:22
Uzbekneftegaz to buy compressor via tender Tenders 19 October 16:22
Iran reveals its trade turnover with Arab countries Business 19 October 16:18
Armenia engaged in illegal economic activity in occupied Azerbaijani lands, top official says Politics 19 October 16:18
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 19 October 16:17
Azerbaijan's banking system has stabilized - MP Finance 19 October 16:16
BP expresses support for Azerbaijani people in struggle for territorial integrity Politics 19 October 16:13
It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 16:10
Very good news comes from front every day - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 16:10
Azerbaijan doesn't target Armenian civilians - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 16:02
Armenia carrying out acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians at state level - Assistant to president Politics 19 October 15:58
France lowers import of Turkish-made carpets Turkey 19 October 15:52
Georgian domestic exports down Business 19 October 15:50
Azerbaijani MoD shows soldiers who liberated Hadrut from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 15:47
Azerbaijan confirms 107 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 19 October 15:44
Armenian missile attack on Ganja - sign of cowardice, says Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 15:43
Speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments meet in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 19 October 15:40
Conflict unleashed by Armenia continues, Armenia continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 15:33
Iraq's 9M2020 export of carpets from Turkey rises Turkey 19 October 15:32
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan decreases Business 19 October 15:30
Armenian “Yerkrapah” Volunteer Union chairman wounded during Karabakh clashes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 October 15:28
Turkmenistan increases export of propylene polymer to EAEU member states Business 19 October 15:25
Equinor updates on Karabagh, ADUA projects Oil&Gas 19 October 15:23
Georgia slightly increases import of Turkish carpets Turkey 19 October 15:22
Armenian Armed Forces targeted pipelines in Azerbaijan's Khizi district - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 19 October 15:18
Azerbaijan reveals income from chargeable services for 9M2020 Finance 19 October 15:07
Georgia reveals volume of external merchandise trade with US Business 19 October 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 19 Society 19 October 15:04
