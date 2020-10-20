Azerbaijan's MoD warns about sharing unnofficial information on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense appealed to the population, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports on Oct. 20.

“The dissemination of military information by some citizens on social networks violates military secrecy and may pose a threat to the life of Azerbaijani servicemen,” Eyvazov said.

“Therefore, it is recommended to share only official information,” the spokesman said. “We urge citizens to be extremely careful in this issue and not to disseminate unofficial data. The Azerbaijani army will soon liberate our lands from occupation. The victory is ours."