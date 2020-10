Azerbaijan's troops liberate villages in Khojavend, Jabrayil, Zangilan districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Azerbaijan's army has liberated more villages previously occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijani President ilham Aliyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan’s glorious Army liberated Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Ilham Aliyev tweeted.