Armenian doctor who issued fake COVID-19 certificates to evade conscription arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The National Security Service of Armenia arrested a doctor who issued fake certificates to conscripts that they are infected COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.

In Armenia, conscripts evade military service with a fake certificate of coronavirus infection. The Armenians themselves write about this in their publications on social networks. They justify this by saying that they don’t want to go to the front and die.

For a fake certificate of the presence of COVID-19 in them, they pay $1,000-$2,000.

In recent days, the number of daily infections of coronavirus in Armenia has exceeded 2,500.