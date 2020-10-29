Armenian leadership to be held accountable - Prosecutor General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Armenian leadership orders to commit terror against the peaceful Azerbaijani population every time when Azerbaijan achieves success in battles, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said commenting the recent missile attacks of Armenia on Azerbaijan's Barda district, Trend reports on October 29.

According to Aliyev, until today in the world, no such act has remained unanswered.

"Armenia will answer for these actions and sooner or later will be held accountable," he said.

He also added that the Prosecutor Office’s employees are working and collecting all the facts in Barda.

As earlier reported, on October 27-28 Armenian Armed Forces made missile attacks on Barda district’s peaceful settlements (Qarayusifli village and central part of Barda city), as a result of which nearly 30 civilians were killed, and about 90 were injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.