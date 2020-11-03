Armenia passed to hybrid war - Azerbaijani president's aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan continues to receive information that Armenia passed to hybrid war, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, negotiations can be effective when the opposite side also takes a constructive position.

"By its actions, Armenia is trying to provoke other countries to participate in the war. This is a blow to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group," he noted.

The president's assistant emphasized that Armenia is firing at the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

"Armenian troops use the strongest prohibited weapons for the firing. They choose to wage an asymmetric war, that is war by terrorist means. This is a method used by many countries. In case of defeat, the country resorts to asymmetric and hybrid war," he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Despite the fact that so far the parties have reached an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire three times, Armenia continues to violate this agreement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.