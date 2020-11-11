Armenia's special services involved in all terror acts against Azerbaijan - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

The special services of Armenia were involved in all terroristic acts against Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Public Observation of Places of Compulsory Detention NGO Kamil Salimov said, Trend reports.

“Terrorism problems are multi-vector, but they have their own varieties. On the territory of Azerbaijan, we first encountered Armenian terrorism in 1987 and 1994. Around 62.5 percent of the explosion cases were carried out on passenger buses on international routes. We have about 13 buses blown up by Armenian terrorists. Some 12 percent of the explosions were made on passenger freight trains, 4 percent of the explosions – on subway trains, and 25 percent of the cases – on aircraft and ferries,” said the chairman.

“Among civilian facilities, 67 percent were bridges and 12 percent of cases were processing plants,” said Salimov.

“The total number of victims during the first wave of terrorism in 1994 was 1,250 people, 1,283 were wounded, and 65 people went missing. In total, 367 terrorist attacks were carried out, as a result of which 2,000 people died,” he noted.

Salimov also noted that the special services of Armenia were involved in all these terrorist acts.

“Thanks to the help of the Russian Prosecutor's Office, we managed to bring to criminal responsibility the representatives of the special service of Armenia involved in terrorism,” the chairman stressed.

According to the chairman, a number of international documents categorically prohibit the involvement of mercenaries and terrorists in hostilities.

The resolution of the UN General Assembly of December 17, 1984 categorically condemns the policy of state terrorism aimed at interfering, occupying or undermining the social political system of other states.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and other states is of great importance in the fight against mercenarism and terrorism, Salimov said.