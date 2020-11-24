We do not depend on anyone, do not depend on any country, on any int'l financial institution - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

We do not depend on anyone, we do not depend on any country, on any international financial institution, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

“During these 17 years, I have always said that we must give a strong impetus to the economic sector, ensure economic independence, and we did that. Today we do not depend on anyone economically. If we were, we could come under pressure," he said.

"On the contrary, we are a donor country now, we lend money to others. Our strong economic potential and financial resources have allowed us the opportunity to fully ensure economic independence. This has also played a special role in our victory. Because if we were not economically independent, we would not be able to achieve political independence," President Aliyev said.

"Without political independence, we could not liberate our lands from the enemy, an enemy with great powers behind it, with very influential circles of those powers, Armenian lobby organizations,” the head of state said.