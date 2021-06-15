Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey reflects directions of mutual co-op, says Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
The signed Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations shows the directions of our further cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
The president made the remark at a press conference in Shusha (previously liberated from Armenian occupation) with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
