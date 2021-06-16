Azerbaijani political parties share statement on the signing of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The Azerbaijani political parties made a joint statement on the occasion of the signing of the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey", Trend reports on June 16.

"The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, signed between the two friendly and fraternal countries on June 15, 2021, 100 years after the historic Treaty of Kars, is of great historical and strategic importance,” the statement said.

“This declaration, in which the words of the founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "Joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow" and national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev "One nation, two states" are assessed as the national and spiritual heritage of our peoples, brings all strategic relations between the two fraternal countries to the highest level,” the statement said.

“This development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations pleases our friends and disappoints those who do not want strengthening, prosperity and security of our country,” the statement said.

“We, the political parties of Azerbaijan, emphasize the exceptional strategic and historical significance of the Shusha Declaration,” the statement said. “It defines the political and legal mechanisms for establishing allied ties between the two countries, which are guided by the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, pursue an independent policy aimed at protecting and ensuring national interests.”

“The declaration pays special attention to the mutual coordination of the activity of the two fraternal countries to protect common interests, to unite opportunities, including those in regional and international strategic issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

“We support joint consultations and assistance in the context of international law in case of a threat or aggression from a third state or states against the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability or security of the internationally recognized borders of any of the parties,” the statement said.

“We highly appreciate the provisions enshrined in the declaration in connection with joint efforts to restructure and modernize the armed forces in accordance with modern requirements, implementation of measures aimed at strengthening defense capability and military security, improvement of the skills of joint activity of the armed forces of the two countries, holding regular joint meetings of the Security Councils of both countries on national security issues,” the statement said.

“We welcome the intensification of efforts to diversify national economies and export, the opening of the Zangezur corridor, which will make a great contribution to the economic relations and connect Azerbaijan and Turkey, such topical issues as restoration of transport and communication ties in the region, promotion of the development of international transport corridors, as well as further development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, initiatives to coordinate the activity of the diaspora in bringing the historical truth about the protection of national interests to the world community,” the statement said.

“The Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are currently at their highest peak,” the statement said. “The fact that our peoples have the same origin, language, religion, culture, many other common values and close ties have always brought our countries closer together, our peoples have always supported each other in happy and hard days.”

“Turkey’s moral and political support in ending the 30-year-Armenian aggression, liberating the occupied lands from the Armenian occupation, restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is highly valued by every representative of our people and members of political parties,” the statement said.

“The joint initiatives of our countries to strengthen stability and security in the Caucasus region, restore all economic and transport ties, as well as normalize relations and ensure long-term peace, are the best example for the countries,” the statement said.

“We, the political parties operating in Azerbaijan, consider the Shusha Declaration, signed by Azerbaijan and Turkey in the ancient cradle of the culture of Azerbaijan and the whole Turkic world - Shusha city an important basis for the development of qualitatively new ties between our countries and the future interaction of both countries and state that we support the country in this alliance,” the statement said.

Long live Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood!

The document was signed by:

1. Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov

2. Chairman of the Civil Solidarity Party Sabir Rustamkhanli;

3. Chairman of the "Ana Vatan" party Fazail Agamali;

4. Chairman of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev;

5. Chairman of the "Great Creation" party Fazil Mustafa;

6. Chairman of the Unity Party Tahir Karimli;

7. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party Elshan Musayev;

8. Chairman of the Democratic Reforms Party Asim Mollazade;

9. Chairman of the "Civil Unity" party Sabir Hajiyev;

10. Chairman of the National Front party Razi Nurullayev;

11. Chairman of the REAL party Ilgar Mammadov;

12. Chairman of the Umid party Igbal Aghazade;

13. Chairman of the "Classic Popular Front" party Mirmahmud Fattayev;

14. Chairman of the Azerbaijan People's Party Panah Huseyn;

15. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu;

16. Chairman of the "Great Azerbaijan" party Elshad Musayev;

17. Chairman of the Citizen and Development Party Ali Aliyev;

18. Chairman of the National Independence Party of Azerbaijan Arzuhan Alizade;

19. Chairman of the "White Party" Tural Abbasli;

20. Chairman of the Justice Party Ilyas Ismayilov;

21. Chairman of the United Azerbaijan National Unity Party Hajibaba Azimov;

22. Chairman of the National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev;

23. Chairman of the "Modern Musavat" party Hafiz Hajiyev;

24. Chairman of the Free Democratic Party Sulheddin Akbar;

25. Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Azerbaijan Fuad Aliyev;

26. Chairman of the National Unity Party Yunus Oguz;

27. Chairman of the "Aydinlar" party Gulamhuseyn Alibayli;

28. Chairman of the Alliance in the name of Azerbaijan party Abutalib Samadov;

29. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan Araz Alizade;

30. Chairman of the "New time" party Musa Aghayev;

31. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Social Welfare party Asli Kazimova;

32. Chairman of the Republican People's Party Badraddin Guliyev;

33. Chairman of the Independent People's Party Aflan Ibrahimov;

34. Chairman of the "Unity" party Khudadat Khudiyev;

35. Chairman of the National Solidarity Party Alisahib Huseynov;

36. Chairman of the Republican Party of Azerbaijan Subut Asadov;

37. Chairman of the Free Republicans Party of Azerbaijan Kamil Seyidov;

38. Chairman of the Azadlig Party Ahmad Orujev;

39. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Evolution Party Teyyub Ganioglu;

40. Chairman of the National Democratic Party of Azerbaijan Tufan Karimov;

41. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Liberal Party Avez Temirkhan;

42. Chairman of the "Gorgud" party Firudin Kerimov;

43. Chairman of the National Democratic Party of Cognition Osman Afandiyev;

44. Chairman of the National Congress Party Ihtiyar Shirinov;

45. Chairman of the "Future Azerbaijan" party Agasif Shakiroglu;

46. Chairman of the Social Justice Party Matlab Mutallimov;

47. Communist Party of Azerbaijan - Haji Hajiyev, Rauf Gurbanov;

48. Deputy Chairperson of the Mubariz Azerbaijan Party Saadat Muslimova.