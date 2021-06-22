Anatolian Eagle - 2021 int’l flight tactical exercises start with participation of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 22 June 2021 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" international flight tactical exercises have begun with the participation of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Pakistan and NATO, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The exercises are aimed at sharing knowledge, skills and experience.

At the initial stage of the exercises, the crew of the Azerbaijani Air Force, having penetrated into the airspace of a mock enemy, successfully completed the tasks of destroying ground targets.

The exercises will last until July 3.

Tags:
