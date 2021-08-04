MoD denies rumors on Azerbaijan's UAVs attempting to enter Armenia's airspace (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 15:00
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.4
Trend:
Information about suppressing the attempts of Azerbaijani UAVs to penetrate into Armenian airspace is false, Trend reports on Aug.4 citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, Azerbaijani army neither launched, nor used UAVs in the mentioned direction.
"By disseminating such information, the Armenian side is trying to hide its provocations, such as shooting at our positions, and to deceive the public,” the ministry said.
