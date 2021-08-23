Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22

Trend:

On August 22 from 20:47 to 22:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha of the Basarkechar region using assault rifles, and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zeylik and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.