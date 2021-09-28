Those who did not see this occupation for 30 years and see non-existent occupation now are either blind or ungrateful - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

Those who did not see this occupation for 30 years and see a non-existent occupation now are either blind or ungrateful, of course, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

“As this is stipulated in the Statement signed on 10 November, and Armenia has undertaken such an obligation. First of all, if it does not fulfill this obligation, then what kind of normalization can we talk about? Secondly, let me reiterate my earlier statements, Armenia must analyze the post-war period with the utmost correctness. The situation is completely different now. The current situation clearly shows the balance of powers. We knew both about our own capabilities and those of the Armenian army even during the occupation. We knew that we had changed the balance in our favor long ago. The whole world can see that now. Therefore, I think that in the current circumstances Armenia should make more effort to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, as it is important for them. We can live without that, just as we have done and are doing now. From now on, we will live even better because we have regained this vast territory and returned to our native lands, but their situation has further deteriorated. Therefore, to be in constant conflict, to build relations with neighbors relying on a baseless and false history is an extremely erroneous step. Armenia should, first of all, be interested in normalizing relations with Turkey, as well as Azerbaijan, it should determine its borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan, delimitation and demarcation must be carried out. They should be more interested in this than we because there are no borders without this. You know, Armenia, as well as certain foreign politicians, are accusing us of occupying Armenia. Well, first of all, this is a lie. Secondly, why were you silent when Armenia had occupied our territories? Why did you turn a blind eye to that? During the 30 years of occupation, all our historical and religious sites were razed to the ground. All buildings have been demolished. Have you seen that? The Minsk Group co-chairs have been there many times – to Aghdam, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil. Didn’t they see this?” the head of state said.

“During the 30 years of occupation, a fact-finding mission was sent there only twice and a report was produced. All the crimes of the Armenians were reflected in the report. The last such mission was carried out about 10 years ago. We have repeatedly appealed to the Minsk Group and its co-chairs, asking them to send a mission again because there was illegal resettlement going on. Armenians from Syria, Lebanon and other places were being delivered and settled there. This is a war crime. This is considered a war crime according to all international conventions. They did not do anything. Therefore, those who did not see this occupation for 30 years and see a non-existent occupation now are either blind or ungrateful, of course. Or they are simply hypocrites. This is the most correct expression,” President Aliyev said.

“We have returned to the land of our ancestors. We haven't been there for 30 years. If the Armenian side claims that the border runs there, then why wasn’t anyone there? If this is the border, then guard it. We have come and settled in these mountains. According to our maps, we have settled in our own territory. If the Armenian side has a different opinion, then let's discuss it together. How long it will take – a year, five years, 30 years, who knows? Let me go back to this issue. In the issue of Armenia’s borders, one should comprehend the reality today. It needs to follow our conditions as soon as possible, accept them and resolve this issue, so that everyone could know where their border is,” the head of state said.