Karabakh conflict is over - aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Karabakh conflict is over, and now Karabakh is an internal matter of Azerbaijan, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the conflict were unsuccessful.

"Thanks to a successful military operation, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. Now, new realities are taking shape in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan jointly with Georgia is implementing projects in the South Caucasus, which Armenia could join," he said.

"The opening of the Zangazur corridor contributes to the restoration of transport links in the region. Armenia should begin demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan and sign a peace treaty," Hajiyev stressed.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.