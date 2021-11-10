President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman.
The sides noted that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have a very good history since the first days of Azerbaijan’s independence and that the ties are currently developing successfully. Pointing out fruitful energy relations, the long-term successful operation of BP in Azerbaijan was emphasized.
The importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in the development of bilateral relations was underlined at the meeting. The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Increase in refinancing rates in Azerbaijan may incentivize money saving in local currency – Moody’s
Latest
Increase in refinancing rates in Azerbaijan may incentivize money saving in local currency – Moody’s
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey have advanced position in forming reliable East-West bridge - Berdimuhamedov
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD