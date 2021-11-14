Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads information on Armenian armed forces’ provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Starting from the evening of November 13 to the morning of November 14, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorja, Zarkand, Azizli, and Jermuk settlements of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifles, grenade launchers, and various caliber weapons periodically and unreasonably subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik, Yellija and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

At the same time, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, from the Mukhtarkend settlement using various caliber weapons periodically and unreasonably subjected to intensive fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Azerbaijan Army Units have taken adequate measures to suppress provocations of the opposing side, as well as engineering works carried out by them to strengthen combat positions.

There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.