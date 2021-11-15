Turkish businessmen to make great contribution to development of Karabakh region – MUSIAD chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Today we are in Baku within the 25th International Business Forum, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) Mahmut Asmali told Trend .

“We are participating in this forum together with about 600 businessmen, including 150 businessmen from abroad and 450 businessmen from Turkey,” Asmali added. “There is a strong desire for cooperation. We, Turkish businessmen, will make a great contribution to the development of Karabakh region.”

Chairman of the Board said that the phrase "One nation, two states", which has always been used between Turkey and Azerbaijan, is already rapidly penetrating trade sector.

“By holding this forum as MUSIAD, we show the significance towards Azerbaijan,” Asmali said. “The panels on the promotion of the country are underway during the forum, which kicked off today. One-on-one meetings are held. We see no difference between the Azerbaijani and Turkish people.”

Chairman of the Board said that Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh War was celebrated in Turkey as well.

“We hope that Azerbaijan will not face such occupation again,” Asmali said. “After gaining the victory, no one can occupy the Azerbaijani lands.”

“We think about the restoration of Karabakh region and the infrastructure that will be created there,” chairman of the board added. “We will sign cooperation agreements within this forum. As Turkish businessmen, we will make a great contribution to the development of Karabakh region.”

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

The forum was organized with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening ties in the field of investment and business. The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSİAD and held once a year, organizes panel discussions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

From Turkey 550 businessmen arrived to participate in the forum. Prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's economy, investments and other issues are discussed within the framework of the forum.

Trend news agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media project are the official media partners of the IBF.