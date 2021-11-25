Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

The meeting was attended by employees of the representative offices of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and in the liberated part of Aghdam, the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Energy, Agriculture, the State Agency for Tourism, Melioration and Water Management OJSC and other government agencies.

The members of the working group were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated areas to assess the environmental situation, including to control the pollution of transboundary rivers.