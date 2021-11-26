Russian president to hold operational meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on November 26, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the president, told journalists, Trend reports referring to TASS.

In the evening, after the end of the dialogue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Putin intends to hold a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council, Peskov said.