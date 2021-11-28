There should be no misunderstanding in Azerbaijan-Iran relationship - Iranian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

There should be no misunderstanding in Azerbaijan-Iran relationship, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said after the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Our relations with Azerbaijan are cultural, friendly and sincere. The history of our relations is very old. There should be no misunderstanding in this relationship. We had a good meeting with the esteemed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan today and discussed issues of interest between the two countries. The gas agreement signed today between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan will serve the development of relations between our countries, the relations between two and three countries. It is necessary to take serious and numerous steps in this area, and thanks to the will of the two countries, the relations between us, including cooperation in the economic, trade, transit and cultural spheres, should aim to expand the ties between the two countries. The history of our relations is ancient and must continue to expand and develop," the head of state said.