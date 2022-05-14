Azerbaijani-Turkish solidarity during 2020 Karabakh war was shown on social media - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The solidarity of Azerbaijan and Turkey during the 2020 second Karabakh war was also reflected in social networks, Head of the Directorate of Communications under the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said, Trend reports.

Altun made the remark at the 4th meeting of ministers responsible for media and information and high-ranking officials of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul.

“Together with Azerbaijan, we fought on the information front. Thus, we contributed to the glorious victory,” he noted.

According to him, the current meeting will contribute to the further development of existing cooperation.

The Organization of Turkic States has become international over the 13 years of its existence, and its leaders have taken important steps to strengthen unity, the official said.

"We must contribute to further strengthening the unity of our countries. As part of the fourth meeting, new opportunities for cooperation will be assessed. The fight against disinformation, especially in social networks, is one of the main topics of our meeting," Altun noted.

According to the directorate’s head, Turkey is one of the countries facing the flow of disinformation.

"Jointly fighting this challenge and preventing it is very important for each of us. The issues of improving joint projects in the field of cinema and television will also be discussed here,” he said. “It’s planned to take steps to integrate the Turkish communication model into the Turkic world. Recent negative events in the Turkic world have demonstrated the importance of Turkic unity.”

“We are determined to develop new projects on digital platforms in the interests of humanity. The only constant factor is the truth, and we’ll do everything to protect it," added Altun.