Azerbaijan invited to European Political Community summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan has been invited to the summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in the capital of the Czech Republic - Prague on October 6-7, Trend reports citing AFP.

In addition to the 27 members of the European Union, 17 countries are also invited to the meeting.

The invitations were signed by President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, current EU President Petr Fiala.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine and England received invitations.

The EU administration seeks to create a platform for political coordination of the countries of the European continent with the European political union, the idea of which was put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The idea is aimed at addressing common interests by strengthening political dialogue and cooperation, thereby increasing security, stability and prosperity in Europe.

No official statements or official decisions are expected following the results of the first meeting, which will be held on October 6 in Prague.