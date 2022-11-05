Armenia must refrain from all dirty actions posing threat to Azerbaijan's security - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The revanchist forces in Armenia and the foreign circles patronizing them must accept the new realities formed in the region, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev said in an article published in the “Azerbaijan” newspaper, Trend reports on November 5.

According to Naghiyev, Armenia must refrain from all dirty actions which can pose a threat to the security of Azerbaijan.

"Otherwise, they must take into account, as the head of state said, that the Iron Fist is still there!" he stressed.

Naghiyev stated that Armenian fascism has been destroyed, but its signs remain.

"This is a very dangerous trend, first of all for the Armenian state. I said this, and I say it again, if we see that Armenian fascism raises its head and a new source of danger emerges for our people and state, we’ll crush it again immediately. Let everyone know! The Iron Fist is there, and no one should forget that!" the colonel-general emphasized.