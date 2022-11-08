Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, Trend reports citing the ministry's tweet.

"We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Victory Day of November 8, the anniversary of the liberation of its occupied territories as a result of a heroic struggle. The historic triumph of the Azerbaijani army has also sowed the seeds of hope for sustainable peace and tranquility in the whole region," the ministry wrote.

The ministry added that Türkiye will continue to stand with Azerbaijan in full solidarity and coordination for promoting security, stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus, including the restoration and improvement of the infrastructure in the liberated territories.