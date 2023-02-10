President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on additional measures to support Alat Free Economic Zone (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on additional measures to support the Alat Free Economic Zone, Trend reports.

According to the Part 3 of Presidential Decree No. 1032 of May 22, 2020 "On the establishment and management of the Alat Free Economic Zone", mentioned in the Land Management Plan attached to this order, 635 1 hectares of the state-owned land plot located in Baku's Garadagh district and established as the Alat Free Economic Zone's area is transferred to the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone with the unlimited, gratuitous, and permanent right to use.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone were tasked with resolving issues stemming from the mentioned order.