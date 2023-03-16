Azerbaijan researches, discusses all aspects of combating Islamophobia - Egyptian cleric

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan researches and discusses all aspects of combating Islamophobia, Chief Advisor to the Supreme Mufti of Egypt from the Fatwa Academy (General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide) Ibrahim Negm said, Trend reports.

Negm made the remark at the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

He noted that 1.8 billion Muslims must fight Islamophobia.

"We must not shy away from responsibility in this matter, take responsibility and do our best to bring true Islam to the world. We are monitoring Islamophobia. It’s also necessary to increase the amount of scientific researches,” Negm added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, a manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, and Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.