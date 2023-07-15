Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is disappointing - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The tripartite statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the statement of 15 July 2023 commenting on the peace process are both misunderstood and disappointing, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry does not comply with the Declaration on Mutual Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation and the speeches of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region.

"It is unacceptable for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to interpret and condition the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the context of the fact that Armenia, which has occupied our territories for almost 30 years, recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

It was Azerbaijan that put forward five basic principles for establishing relations with Armenia after the 44-day Patriotic War, a proposal to conclude a peace treaty, as well as an initiative to delimit the border, and is the author of all the initial documents in these areas. At present, the Azerbaijani side is taking practical steps towards promoting a peace agreement.

Our country has always demonstrated loyalty to the tripartite statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation.

However, from the first day of signing the said tripartite statement, the Armenian side did not fulfill many provisions of the statement, and the Russian side did not ensure the full implementation of the statement within the framework of its obligations.

Despite Azerbaijan's repeated warnings about illegal activities using the Lachin road, the transport of military cargo and mines from Armenia to Azerbaijan, the rotation of illegal military units, the smuggling of third-country nationals into the territory, nothing has been done to prevent these actions.

The Azerbaijani side has established the Lachin BCP in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan and international norms in order to prevent illegal activities in the country and ensure transparency. Over the past few months, hundreds of Armenians have been allowed through this checkpoint in a regulated and transparent manner. Despite this, the Armenian side still did not stop its military provocations against Azerbaijan.

In this context, it is clear to everyone that there are no grounds for attempts to politicize the creation of the Lachin BCP, which is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, and statements about the tense humanitarian situation in the region.

Despite the foregoing, contrary to the 2020 tripartite statement, to which the Russian Federation is a party, the complete withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces located on the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet been ensured. On the contrary, support for the Armenian armed forces is carried out in the region under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Along with this, it is known that unhindered communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic under various pretexts is hindered.

Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring peace and tranquility in the region and will continue its efforts in this direction," the statement said.