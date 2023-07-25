Changes to law "On the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan has been granted new powers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved Constitutional law "On the amendments to the Constitutional law "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the document, the Ombudsperson will be able to perform monitoring functions and an independent monitoring mechanism to promote the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, ensuring equality and preventing discrimination.

Besides, the Ombudsperson can analyze the process of implementing state programs, strategies, national action plans and concepts in the field of human rights, submit his conclusions and proposals to the organization that monitors and evaluates in the relevant field.

According to the law, 30 days before the expiration of the powers of the Ombudsperson, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan nominates three persons to the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the election of one of them as a new Ombudsperson. The Parliament will make a decision on the election of the Ombudsperson within 15 days.

At the same time, the Commissioner for Human Rights is obliged to inform the applicant in writing about the measures taken and the results of the consideration of the complaint within 10 working days. In the previous law, this period was five working days.

In addition, when considering a complaint about a violation of the right to receive information, the Ombudsperson may require information owners to provide the necessary information (documents, materials) or copies thereof. The requested information (documents, materials) must be submitted to the Ombudsperson within five working days.