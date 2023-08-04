Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan establishes Jubilee Medal of body ensuring security of Azerbaijani president

Politics Materials 4 August 2023 16:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan establishes Jubilee Medal of body ensuring security of Azerbaijani president

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On Amendments to the law "On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "30th anniversary of the body ensuring the security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal, Trend reports.

The "30th Anniversary of the body ensuring the security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Regulations on the "30th anniversary of the Body ensuring the Security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal and "Description of the "30th anniversary of the body ensuring the security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal” were established.

Azerbaijan establishes Jubilee Medal of body ensuring security of Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan establishes Jubilee Medal of body ensuring security of Azerbaijani president
Latest

Latest

Read more