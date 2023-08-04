Azerbaijan establishes Jubilee Medal of body ensuring security of Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On Amendments to the law "On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "30th anniversary of the body ensuring the security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal, Trend reports.

The "30th Anniversary of the body ensuring the security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Regulations on the "30th anniversary of the Body ensuring the Security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal and "Description of the "30th anniversary of the body ensuring the security of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993-2023)" Jubilee Medal” were established.