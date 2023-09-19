"Leaders" of Karabakh separatists holed up in hospital in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The so-called “leaders” of Karabakh separatists are hiding in one of the hospitals in Khankendi, Armenian users on social networks say, Trend reports.

Obviously, the remnants of separatists are trying to hide from the strikes of the Azerbaijani Army, that has launched anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh today. And they know perfectly well that the Azerbaijani Army does not aim at civilian objects.

They are attempting to conceal this fact from the city's population to prevent those people from dealing with the "leaders" themselves.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh today.

"Therefore, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.