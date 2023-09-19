Azerbaijani Army destroys P-18 radar station belonging to units of Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The P-18 radar station belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, was destroyed by an accurate fire strike inflicted by the Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of the Khojavend region on September 19, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00 (GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on the spot.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on the spot.